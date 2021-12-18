Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Price Hits $0.0182

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market cap of $446,525.75 and approximately $16.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00041979 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007160 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 coins and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 coins. The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

