Spendcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $723.00 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $76.08 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00042338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

