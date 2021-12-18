SPINDLE (SPD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $600,005.91 and $193.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,569.34 or 0.99763382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00046222 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.77 or 0.00280142 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.25 or 0.00452542 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010009 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00134704 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008273 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002023 BTC.

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

