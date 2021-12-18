Spire Wealth Management Purchases 1,600 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 17.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $45.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

