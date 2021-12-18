Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Mplx were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mplx by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 4,055,524 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,561,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,199,000 after purchasing an additional 752,454 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,683,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,523,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,280,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,481 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 104.06%.

Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

