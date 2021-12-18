Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,042 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE BWA opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.