Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,198 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTG opened at $3.69 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

