Spire Wealth Management Trims Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,785 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.2% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 2.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool stock opened at $230.36 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $171.33 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.25 and a 200-day moving average of $219.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

