Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $971.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report $971.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $964.11 million and the highest is $975.00 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $498.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAVE. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

SAVE traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,373,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,498. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,445 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,364,000 after purchasing an additional 953,581 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,750,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 435.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 937,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

