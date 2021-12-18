Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives $33.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,445 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,364,000 after purchasing an additional 953,581 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,750,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 435.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after acquiring an additional 937,266 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $21.73. 6,373,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,399,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.53. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.