Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Up to $89.77

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $89.77, but opened at $95.86. Sprout Social shares last traded at $92.81, with a volume of 191 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.40.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.54.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total transaction of $2,296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,619 shares of company stock worth $25,135,129. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sprout Social by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.