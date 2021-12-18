Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFM. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of SFM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,519,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,729. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

