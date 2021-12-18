Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPRB. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 181,003 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after buying an additional 153,042 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 88,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

