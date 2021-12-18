SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 523,700 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the November 15th total of 300,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE FLOW traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.49. 1,568,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,795. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67.
SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.
SPX FLOW Company Profile
SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.
