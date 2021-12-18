SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 523,700 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the November 15th total of 300,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE FLOW traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.49. 1,568,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,795. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

