SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Trading Up 15.6%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG)’s share price was up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 98,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 40,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.51 million and a PE ratio of -13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28.

About SRG Mining (CVE:SRG)

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. It focuses on the Lola graphite deposit located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SRG Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRG Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.