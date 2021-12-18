SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SSAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.00.

SSAAY opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.34.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

