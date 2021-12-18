STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.17.

NYSE STAG opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

