Stakinglab (LABX) Market Capitalization Reaches $189.64

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 49.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $189.64 and $1.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00030667 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

