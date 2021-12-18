Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives $245.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLFPF. HSBC upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from 315.00 to 245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

SLFPF opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

