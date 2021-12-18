Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Sells $146,112.63 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $146,112.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SMP opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.06. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $581,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

