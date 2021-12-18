Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Update

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the November 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Star Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,464,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Star Group by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 53,470 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Star Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 113,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Star Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGU stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,478. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $415.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.51. Star Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Star Group’s payout ratio is 36.31%.

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

