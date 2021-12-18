Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,607 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Starbucks by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 235,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after purchasing an additional 79,022 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 291,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 502,610 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $55,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

SBUX opened at $108.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

