State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.82 Million Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in SEI Investments by 22.5% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SEI Investments by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after acquiring an additional 482,019 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,426,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SEI Investments by 66.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 114,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1,176.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 91,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 84,478 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average is $61.71.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.