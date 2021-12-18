State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,145,000 after acquiring an additional 170,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AGCO by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,795,000 after buying an additional 126,068 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in AGCO by 13.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,141,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,806,000 after buying an additional 132,315 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 3.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 924,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,601,000 after buying an additional 32,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AGCO by 12.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 837,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,246,000 after buying an additional 93,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.23.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $112.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.54. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $99.79 and a 12 month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

