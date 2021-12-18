State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.32 Million Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $150.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.34. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.55 and a 1 year high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.34.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

