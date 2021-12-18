State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR opened at $115.20 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 108.40%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

