State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Life Storage by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI stock opened at $145.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.72. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.54 and a 52 week high of $147.51.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

