State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $16,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,723,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after acquiring an additional 57,007 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

ES opened at $89.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $92.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

