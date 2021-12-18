State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Datadog were worth $15,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 12.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,072,000 after buying an additional 385,880 shares during the period. Strategy Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.0% during the second quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,082,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 220.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after buying an additional 87,116 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $5,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG opened at $170.16 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.44. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,215.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $2,404,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,864,145 shares of company stock valued at $470,569,495. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

