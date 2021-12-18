State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $16.90 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $16,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,697,000 after buying an additional 511,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,901 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,127,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,304,000 after buying an additional 158,395 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $103.02 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

