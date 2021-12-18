State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $13,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $226.65 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $138.14 and a 52-week high of $238.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.37 and a 200-day moving average of $200.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.