State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 476 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $13,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $204.74 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $139.09 and a 1-year high of $210.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.34.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.13.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

