Status Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Status coin can now be bought for $0.0732 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $254.00 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00041518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.