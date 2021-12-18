Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the business services provider on Monday, January 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend by 27.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Steelcase has a payout ratio of 362.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Steelcase stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. 1,917,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,416. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Steelcase by 104.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 109,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Steelcase by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 63,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Steelcase by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

