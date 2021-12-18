Stephens Inc. AR Buys 910 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 1.09% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,070,000.

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.27. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

