Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $75,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

AMZN stock opened at $3,400.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,452.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,430.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

