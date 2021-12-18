Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.50 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average of $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

