Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,742 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,609 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 53.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 599,859 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $86,278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,775 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.2% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 29,524 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $127.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.00 and its 200 day moving average is $138.63.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $355,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,886,927. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

