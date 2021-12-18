Steven John Dichiaro Sells 1,400 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven John Dichiaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of Globe Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65.

GL opened at $89.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day moving average is $94.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 135.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after acquiring an additional 354,456 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 31.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,373,000 after acquiring an additional 271,964 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,598,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 18.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,783,000 after buying an additional 222,729 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 13.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,879,000 after buying an additional 182,473 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

