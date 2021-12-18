Stream Protocol (STPL) Trading Down 69.8% This Week

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $9.50 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stream Protocol has traded down 69.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00040256 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.55 or 0.00206069 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,712,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

