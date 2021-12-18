Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,300,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after buying an additional 202,238 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 135,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 82,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.76.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

