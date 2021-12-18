Strs Ohio Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 258.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 103.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

RYN stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.08%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.