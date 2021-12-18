Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.40. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.95 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.