Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Meredith worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 28,313 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 56,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meredith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of MDP stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.07. Meredith Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.84 million. Meredith had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

