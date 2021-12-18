Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SC opened at $41.70 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

