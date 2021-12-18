Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,433,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,812,000 after acquiring an additional 742,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,424,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,165,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,115,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAR opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.13. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

