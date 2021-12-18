Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after buying an additional 101,417 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Stryker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after buying an additional 224,318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

SYK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.22. 2,416,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.64. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.