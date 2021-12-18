Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Reduced by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Stryker were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Stryker by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $251.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.64. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

