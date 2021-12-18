Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 376,787 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,787 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $18,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,500 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,106,000 after buying an additional 1,381,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 288.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after buying an additional 259,441 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 171,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

In other 908 Devices news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $303,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,974. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $26.17 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $730.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.64.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 90.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

