Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,962 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 569,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $13,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Amundi bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,047,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,661,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 49.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,145,000 after acquiring an additional 372,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 79.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 758,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after purchasing an additional 334,882 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.